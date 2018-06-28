Holts Summit man pleads guilty to child molestation

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Holts Summit man, Henry Mendenhall, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree child molestation on Wednesday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mendenhall admitted to touching the genitals of 7-year-old boy in the summer of 2014.

He was already in prison for molesting the victim's sibling during the same time period.

In Aug. 2014, KOMU 8 News reported that Mendenhall was accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl. Chelsea Harvey, Mendenhall's sister, reported to law enforcement that she found Mendenhall with the girl, whose pants and underwear were pulled down.

Both cases were investigated by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.