Holts Summit mayor resigns

HOLTS SUMMIT - Mayor Lucas Fitzpatrick summited a letter resignation Monday, according to the city of Holts Summit. His resignation will become effective June 30.

Holts Summit elected Fitzpatrick to his first term April 2010. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014.

In his resignation letter, Fitzpatrick said, "Due to my new job duties, responsibilities, limited time, and availability to perform my duties as mayor, I have decided this is best for my family and the citizens of Holts Summit."

Mayor Pro Tem Landon Oxley will become acting mayor.

