Holts Summit police arrest 2 on drug charges

HOLTS SUMMIT - The MUSTANG Drug Task Force and the Holts Summit Police Department searched a house in the 400 block of Perrey Drive on Monday. They said they found and seized heroin and methamphetamine.

Police removed a child from the home and arrested Christopher Wright and Jaimie Purdy pending drug charges. The suspects were in the Callaway County Jail.