Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting

HOLTS SUMMIT - Police said one man was taken into custody after police found another man with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night.

Police said an ambulance brought the man, who was shot, to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. There police said where he was stabilized, however, his exact condition is unknown.

Police said the man taken into custody, at the Callaway County Jail, will not be identified until formal charges have been filed by the Office of the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney.

Police said there is no threat to the public and there are no additional suspects at large.