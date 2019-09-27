Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police said one man was taken into custody after police found another man with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night.
Police said an ambulance brought the man, who was shot, to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. There police said where he was stabilized, however, his exact condition is unknown.
Police said the man taken into custody, at the Callaway County Jail, will not be identified until formal charges have been filed by the Office of the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney.
Police said there is no threat to the public and there are no additional suspects at large.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police said one man was taken into custody after police found another man with multiple gunshot wounds... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police officer.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday to protest what they say is an inhumane execution. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hours before Columbia's 5th homicide of the month, the Columbia Police Officers Association posted on Facebook that Columbia... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicks off Friday night, this time with an effort to attract... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Family and friends are remembering James Hickem the day after his death. Hickem was shot and killed shortly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with sexual misconduct after police said he walked along Providence Road while naked... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police announced Thursday they have finished their search of the landfill in connection to the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
in
EDMUNDSON - A missing Edmundson teen was found safe in South Dakota after a vehicle chase ended in a crash,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Court documents made available Thursday list charges filed against two men named as suspects in recent Columbia homicides.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to remember the life of 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira. The Battle High... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - This week Just Between Friends (JBF) set up in the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse for the first time in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, city of Columbia leaders held a news conference at the Columbia City Hall in response to the... More >>
in