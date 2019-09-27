Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting

6 hours 42 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter

HOLTS SUMMIT - Police said one man was taken into custody after police found another man with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night.

Police said an ambulance brought the man, who was shot, to University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. There police said where he was stabilized, however, his exact condition is unknown.

Police said the man taken into custody, at the Callaway County Jail, will not be identified until formal charges have been filed by the Office of the Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney.

Police said there is no threat to the public and there are no additional suspects at large.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
Jefferson City hosts first Special Olympics statewide games since tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) 2019 State Outdoor Games started Friday and will run through Sunday. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 2:09:00 PM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
Two local girls to perform at Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival attracts 30 musicians from across the country each year. This year one... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
St. Louis NAACP, others call for union official's firing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis NAACP, faith groups and civil justice groups are asking that a top official... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
Holts Summit Police arrest a man after late night shooting
HOLTS SUMMIT - Police said one man was taken into custody after police found another man with multiple gunshot wounds... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 9:17:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Javion Lawhorn-Wallace was taken into custody late Thursday... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 7:05:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in Continuous News

Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer
Teenager pleads guilty in shooting death of retired officer
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police officer.... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 27 2019 Sep 27, 2019 Friday, September 27, 2019 4:22:00 AM CDT September 27, 2019 in News

Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
Protesters speak up for sick death row inmate
JEFFERSON CITY - Protesters took to the Capitol on Thursday to protest what they say is an inhumane execution. ... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
CPOA: Not enough officers to deal with recent homicide spike
COLUMBIA - Hours before Columbia's 5th homicide of the month, the Columbia Police Officers Association posted on Facebook that Columbia... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019
COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicks off Friday night, this time with an effort to attract... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Friends and family remember James Hickem
Friends and family remember James Hickem
COLUMBIA - Family and friends are remembering James Hickem the day after his death. Hickem was shot and killed shortly... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:38:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
Columbia man charged after police said he walked naked along road
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with sexual misconduct after police said he walked along Providence Road while naked... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 1:48:54 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
Police, solid waste utility complete landfill search in Megan Shultz case
COLUMBIA - Police announced Thursday they have finished their search of the landfill in connection to the Megan Shultz case.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 12:06:00 PM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
Missouri teen reported missing found safe in South Dakota
EDMUNDSON - A missing Edmundson teen was found safe in South Dakota after a vehicle chase ended in a crash,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides
Charges formally filed against two suspects in recent Columbia homicides
COLUMBIA - Court documents made available Thursday list charges filed against two men named as suspects in recent Columbia homicides.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, September 26 2019 Sep 26, 2019 Thursday, September 26, 2019 9:57:00 AM CDT September 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night. It happened near... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 9:36:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
Community remembers teen killed in Clark Lane crash
COLUMBIA - Friends and family gathered Wednesday evening to remember the life of 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira. The Battle High... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:09:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
Just Between Friends aims to help mid-Missouri families through consignment sale
COLUMBIA - This week Just Between Friends (JBF) set up in the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse for the first time in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:02:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News

Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
Community members speak out after suspect is named for the murder of Nadria Wright
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, city of Columbia leaders held a news conference at the Columbia City Hall in response to the... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 25 2019 Sep 25, 2019 Wednesday, September 25, 2019 6:06:00 PM CDT September 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
4pm 88°
5pm 87°
6pm 85°
7pm 83°