Holts Summit police arrest man in connection to stolen trailer

6 hours 30 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2020 Jan 13, 2020 Monday, January 13, 2020 2:55:00 PM CST January 13, 2020 in News
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 News

HOLTS SUMMIT - Police arrested one man in connection with a stolen construction trailer from Hickory Lane and State Road AA.

The Holts Summit Police Department received a report about the stolen trailer Sunday. While serving a search warrant, the Fulton Police Department, Holts Summit Police Department and Callaway County Sheriff's Office found items identified as being in the stolen trailer at the time of the theft. While on scene, a second man was taken into custody.

The trailer and additional contents have still not been recovered. The stolen trailer is a white pull behind box trailer with the business name "L & S Renovations and Property Management LLC" in red lettering.

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer or contents is asked to contact the Holts Summit Police Department.  

