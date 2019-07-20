Holts Summit Police Report No Signs of Trauma on Body Found

HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit Police reported an autopsy on a woman's body found last Thursday showed no signs of trauma.

Chief of Police Kyle McIntyre said the cause of death is still undetermined now that obvious trauma is ruled out. McIntyre said toxicology results will likely take several months.

Holts Summit Police initially treated the discovery of Jessica Murafetis' body as a homicide because of the condition of the body. McIntyre said investigators will continue to follow up on the case.