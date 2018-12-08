Holts Summit police searching for pharmacy burglar

HOLTS SUMMIT – Investigators are looking for a suspect who broke into St. Mary's Pharmacy early Friday morning.

According to the Holts Summit Police Department, officers were dispatched to an alarm at the pharmacy at 140 Northstar Drive around 3 a.m.

Video surveillance from the business shows the suspect carrying a “Spiderman” backpack. The suspect was also wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, khaki pants and red gloves.

According to the department, St. Mary's Pharmacy was broken into almost a year ago and police were able to catch the suspect within a day.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Holts Summit Police Department at 573-896-4678. For individuals who want to remain anonymous call the Callaway County Crime Stoppers at 573-592-2464.