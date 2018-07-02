Holts Summit police seek suspect who escaped police

HOLTS SUMMIT — A suspect remains at large after fleeing on foot after a car chase.

A Holts Summit police officer attempted to stop a 2015 Ford for a traffic offense Wednesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop for the officer and was pursued through town, then out into the county until the suspect ditched the vehicle on County Road 391 and fled the area on foot.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

