Holts Summit Soup Kitchen Needs More Volunteers

HOLTS SUMMIT - The lousy economy has made soup kitchens a booming business. The one in Holts Summit is now getting 50 more 'customers' a week. To manage, the soup kitchen is now open two nights a week -- Tuesday and Thursday -- not just one.



The Holts Summit soup kitchen is a branch of the Fulton soup kitchen. Soup kitchen coordinator Helen Manson said there are a lot more volunteers in Fulton. Because there are so many volunteers, the Fulton soup kitchen is now open four nights a week.



Manson said the soup kitchen does see more volunteers and donations during the holidays, but if it is going to be open more days during the week, the Holts Summit soup kitchen needs more help.



Manson has seen a big increase in the number of people who come to the soup kitchen.



"We were lucky to get 20. It was a big deal for us to get 20 people. And now, we're up, like last week we had 67 one night, we had 76 one night."



The soup kitchen gets donations from church groups, businesses and individuals. These people also volunteer.



Manson will use any volunteers but is really looking for, "more volunteers from groups that would actually cook a whole meal and serve it."



Holts Summit soup kitchen will hold an early Thanksgiving dinner on November 23, and the Fulton soup kitchen will hold one Thanksgiving day.

