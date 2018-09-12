Holts Summit Soup Kitchen Needs More Volunteers
HOLTS SUMMIT - The lousy economy has made soup kitchens a booming business. The one in Holts Summit is now getting 50 more 'customers' a week. To manage, the soup kitchen is now open two nights a week -- Tuesday and Thursday -- not just one.
The Holts Summit soup kitchen is a branch of the Fulton soup kitchen. Soup kitchen coordinator Helen Manson said there are a lot more volunteers in Fulton. Because there are so many volunteers, the Fulton soup kitchen is now open four nights a week.
Manson said the soup kitchen does see more volunteers and donations during the holidays, but if it is going to be open more days during the week, the Holts Summit soup kitchen needs more help.
Manson has seen a big increase in the number of people who come to the soup kitchen.
"We were lucky to get 20. It was a big deal for us to get 20 people. And now, we're up, like last week we had 67 one night, we had 76 one night."
The soup kitchen gets donations from church groups, businesses and individuals. These people also volunteer.
Manson will use any volunteers but is really looking for, "more volunteers from groups that would actually cook a whole meal and serve it."
Holts Summit soup kitchen will hold an early Thanksgiving dinner on November 23, and the Fulton soup kitchen will hold one Thanksgiving day.
The Holts Summit soup kitchen is a branch of the Fulton soup kitchen. Soup kitchen coordinator Helen Manson said there are a lot more volunteers in Fulton. Because there are so many volunteers, the Fulton soup kitchen is now open four nights a week.
Manson said the soup kitchen does see more volunteers and donations during the holidays, but if it is going to be open more days during the week, the Holts Summit soup kitchen needs more help.
Manson has seen a big increase in the number of people who come to the soup kitchen.
"We were lucky to get 20. It was a big deal for us to get 20 people. And now, we're up, like last week we had 67 one night, we had 76 one night."
The soup kitchen gets donations from church groups, businesses and individuals. These people also volunteer.
Manson will use any volunteers but is really looking for, "more volunteers from groups that would actually cook a whole meal and serve it."
Holts Summit soup kitchen will hold an early Thanksgiving dinner on November 23, and the Fulton soup kitchen will hold one Thanksgiving day.
More News
Grid
List
WARDSVILLE- Blair Oaks R-II School District is holding bus training event to educate students on bus safety Wednesday morning. ... More >>
in
FULTON - Two boys escaped from the Division of Youth Services in Fulton Tuesday. According to a press release... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- Senator Claire McCaskill stopped at the University of Missouri campus Tuesday as a part of her Your Vote... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents that live between Providence Road and Gans... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A man who shot at SWAT officers was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Tuesday for... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff at all Missouri government... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brandon Brill was sentenced to 22 consecutive years Tuesday for killing a Harrisburg coach after he drove into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There are currently more than 10,000 open jobs in Missouri that require STEM skills and there are not... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri honored 9/11 victims during a wreath laying ceremony Tuesday. To start the ceremony,... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operators of a Missouri duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, say in... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Lake Ozark Police arrested two people Sunday after police found about 20 different identification cards, social security... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
in
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has potential to cause "massive damage" to parts of the southeastern and mid-Atlantic United States --... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Florence.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
in