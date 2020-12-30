A Holt's Summit woman died after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday in Jefferson City.
A news release from the Jefferson City Police Department says Julie Hentges, 50, of Holt's Summit, was struck as she was walking back to her car parked on the shoulder of the road near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Rainbow Drive.
Hentges was walking northbound when a driver in a truck going westbound hit her shortly before 6:30 p.m.
She was transported to a local hospital where she died. Police said the driver was not injured.
JCPD's traffic unit is investigating the incident.