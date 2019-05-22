Holts Summit woman pleads guilty in 2018 murder, gets life sentence

COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit woman pleaded guilty Monday to the 2018 shooting death of David Grant in Callaway County.

Amy Steward pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. She was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge, and 15 years total for the other two charges.

Grant was found shot to death at his home outside Holts Summit in April 2018. Court documents said Steward and Grant were in a relationship at the time, and that Steward gave investigators different stories about what happened the night Grant died.

Evidence on Steward's clothing, as well as at a storage unit she had mentioned in interviews, connected her with the crime scene.