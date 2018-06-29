Holts Summit Working to Correct Water Meter Problem

HOLTS SUMMIT - Callaway County Water District No. 1 said Tuesday that it is working to correct faulty water meters. The meters have been incorrectly measuring the amount of water used due to a part malfunction. The measuring chamber of the meter swells, which causes the water to be measured incorrectly. Manager Brad Scribner said the problem was discovered a couple years ago. Callaway County Water District No. 1 is working with Sensus, the company that manufactured the faulty meters, to install new meters. The city is concerned the the meter errors will affect the amount of sewer tax that is collected. Sewer rates are based on water usage.