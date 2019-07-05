Holy Circus for Kids

In addition to practicing, each character required special planning.

"As far as just Samantha, it's finding Samantha's costume, lifting weights, ripping phone books, learning my lines," said Karen Bennett, circus actress.

This isn't the first time around for Heartland Church because the circus is just one of several "Big Top" productions.

"It's something different every year," said Bennett. "Last year was the Olympic theme, this year is the circus."

However, organizers said it's not just about the theme.

"We want to do something different than most chuches around here do," explained Combs. "We want something fun and exciting that keeps the kids' attention as well as the family's."

And kids in the audience said the circus did more than just grab their attention during its four performances.

"I thought it was kind of funny and a lot of fun for families," said Austin Combs. "You learn more stuff when you're having a great time."

The Heartland Church hasn't picked a theme yet for next year's production.