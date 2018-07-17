Home caregiver charged with abusing child with disabilities

COLUMBIA - A Moberly woman was charged Tuesday in Boone County for abusing a 12-year-old Columbia boy.

Stacey Robertson, 42, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child

According to the probable cause statement, prosecutors saw videos of Robertson physically and verbally abusing the child.

The Columbia Police Department was notified about the videos on Feb. 15. Prosecutors said the parents of the victim became suspicious of Robertson's duties in 2014, so they placed a video camera in their home to record her actions.

The probable cause statement described Robertson hitting the child in the face, using vulgar language towards him and dragging him across the floor.

Investigators said the child was abused in Sept. 2014 based on news broadcasts heard on the TV in the video recordings.

According to court documents, Robertson was a caregiver of the 12-year-old since 2007 or 2008. The child has a number of medical issues that have caused his inability to speak, blink, make facial expressions or swallow, which is why he needed around-the-clock care. He is on a ventilator and trach tube. Robertson took care of the child until Jan. 2015.



Robertson has bonded out of jail under conditions that she will not have contact with vulnerable persons and any person under the age of 17.