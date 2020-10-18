Home catches fire in Rocheport

ROCHEPORT - The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Rocheport Thursday night.

This evening, Boone County Fire District responded to a call about a fire on Howard Street in Rocheport. @KOMUnews — Zoie Henry (@henry_zoie) October 2, 2020

On arrival, firefighters discovered one person inside the burning home. They were taken to the hospital for burns. Fire officials at the scene did not have a status on the person's condition.

The person inside the home was taken to the hospital for burns. The severity of those burns is unknown. — Zoie Henry (@henry_zoie) October 2, 2020

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.