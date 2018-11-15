Home Churches Flourish
The Weston family is part of a growing group of Americans who want to break away from established churches. They have no single leader, and the purpose of their home church is to stay small.
At the Unity Center on West Broadway, Rev. Kristin Powell described the benefits of leading a 200-member congregation.
"There's just a lot of activity that goes on here that allows us to reach more people in the community," she said.
However, the Westons said their home church provides the close connections they cherish.
"We're just a big family. That's how I would describe it. We're just a big family."
And, the Westons aren't alone in their journey, as two more families join them each week.
Reported by Paul David Lampe
