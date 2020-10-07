Home damaged after shots fired on Rice Road overnight

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of shots fired near the 4400 block of Rice Road Wednesday morning around 3:32 a.m.

Officers upon arrival talked with residents who reported hearing several gunshots. Police said they found several shell casings and damage to a residence in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Officers said a witness called to report a vehicle driving away. There is currently no suspect description or vehicle description.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you know something, say something. Contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.