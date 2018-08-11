Home Depot Accused Of Allowing Creek Erosion

O'FALLON (AP) - The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says it will look into claims that a Home Depot in suburban St. Louis ignored a promise to protect a nearby creek from damage. Developers in 1999 got the Corps to agree to move Belleu Creek to make way for the store in O'Fallon. In return, the company agreed to a permanent conservation easement along part of Baltic Creek, several miles away. The Missouri Coalition for the Environment says Home Depot monitored the creek for only two years. Now, coalition members say, the creek is suffering from soil erosion. An engineering firm that drew up Home Depot's original plan says the conditions have been met. Paul Reitz says development in the area probably contributed to the creek's problems but says Home Depot wasn't required to monitor the creek forever.