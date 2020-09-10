Home in north St. Louis leveled in overnight explosion

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when a house in north St. Louis was destroyed in an overnight explosion. The explosion happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when firefighters were called to the area on Newhouse Avenvue. Firefighters say the explosion leveled a two-story house and damaged a nearby home. Officials have not said what caused the blast. The destroyed home's owner, Rochelle Merollis, told KMOV that no one was in the home when the blast occurred. Merollis says she and her fiancé were in the process of moving to a new home when the explosion happened.