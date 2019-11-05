Home Invasion Has Neighbors Worried

7 years 7 months 3 days ago Monday, April 02 2012 Apr 2, 2012 Monday, April 02, 2012 1:13:00 PM CDT April 02, 2012 in News
By: Ashley Carr
loading

COLUMBIA - Neighbors who live near the scene of a home invasion robbery on Mexico Gravel Road in Columbia said the fact that guns were used in the crime worries them.

Columbia police said the crime took place Sunday around 8:30 PM. Police said three unidentified men wearing bandanas on their faces forced open the front door of apartment 1 at 2821 Mexico Gravel Road.

Police said the three suspects were armed with handguns. One of the suspects hit one of the victims with a gun. He suffered minor injuries. Police said another suspect fired a bullet through a bedroom wall. The suspects stole cash and some items from the home.

Sheila Langford lives on the other side of the street from the apartment complex, and was outside at time of the invasion.

Langford's friend, Mike Raines said, "We were sitting out here talking and we heard arguing and gun shots. At first, we didn't really know what it was, but it was too random to be firecrackers."

Langford moved into the neighborhood in November. "I wanted to get out of the craziness of the city, and now this is happening two yards down from me. I have five teenagers living with me. The people next door have a little girl that was scared to death. [Bullets] could have came through out yard," Lancaster said. "Bullets have no eyes."

"I was scared it was a drive-by," one neighbor said. "My daughter and I were down on the floor. We heard about 20 bullets fired. It's just crazy."

Officer Latisha Stroer of the Columbia Police Department said there were two other recent home invasions, but the police aren't sure if they are related. The Major Crimes Unit is still investigating the invasion.

More News

Grid
List

Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
Protested Shepard to Rollins Trail project dates back 25 years
COLUMBIA - Tuesday afternoon Sutu Forté was arrested after protesting the construction of the Shepard to Rollins trail. This plan... More >>
7 minutes ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 6:04:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge dissapearance
Updated timeline of Mengqi Ji Elledge dissapearance
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge heard statements Monday in the first day of a custody hearing for the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
Fulton man arrested for drug trafficking
FULTON - Authorities arrested a man Tuesday after a search warrant uncovered evidence of drug trafficking. Antonio Jerome Beard... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:29:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
Cardinals extend contracts of Shildt, Mozeliak and Girsch
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has been given a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:15:07 PM CST November 05, 2019 in Sports

Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
Victim identified in fatal Callaway County house fire
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Authorities identified the woman killed in a weekend house fire as 80-year-old Wilhelmina Young. Young is... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 3:00:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations
Columbia College to receive Purple Heart designation, honor veterans in week-long celebrations
COLUMBIA - Next Monday marks a national holiday honoring those who have served in combat, but Columbia College takes a... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 2:07:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Aspire Mo: A first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial program at a Missouri women's prison
Aspire Mo: A first-of-its-kind entrepreneurial program at a Missouri women's prison
VANDALIA - For 20 weeks, 10 incarcerated women at The Women's Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia, Mo.,... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 1:00:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Victim identified in deadly Jefferson City shooting
Victim identified in deadly Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. 18-year-old... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 12:52:00 PM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
Missouri college student dies when gun discharges on campus
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri college student is dead after a gun accidentally discharged at an apartment building on... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 11:14:06 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Trail protest comes to an end as woman leaves tree
Trail protest comes to an end as woman leaves tree
COLUMBIA - Sutu Forte's protest of the Shepard-to-Rollins trail connector project came to an end Tuesday morning. On Monday,... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 8:54:00 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
UPDATE: Woman charged after bicyclist killed in Jefferson City Crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A driver was arrested after man was killed while riding a bicycle in Jefferson City on Monday... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 7:33:00 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
Son of Mizzou football Hall of Famer takes plea deal before rape retrial
VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen in... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, November 05 2019 Nov 5, 2019 Tuesday, November 05, 2019 4:48:00 AM CST November 05, 2019 in News

Armed robbery in West Columbia
Armed robbery in West Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police responded to an armed robbery in West Columbia Monday night. Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 9:41:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It was the hottest month mid-Missouri has recorded in the past 130... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 8:59:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in Climate

Missouri tourism director out after whistleblower complaint
Missouri tourism director out after whistleblower complaint
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's top tourism official is out of a job, days after a complaint accused him... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 7:25:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Mizzou Arena will have alcohol sales, Lion's Choice this season
Mizzou Arena will have alcohol sales, Lion's Choice this season
COLUMBIA - Not long after Lion's Choice announced Monday afternoon that it would have new concession locations this upcoming... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 7:03:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Hallsville set to vote on selling their sewer system
Hallsville set to vote on selling their sewer system
HALLSVILLE — Voters will be asked if the City of Hallsville should sell their sewer system in November's Special Election... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 5:34:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News

Callaway County election could lead to another sales tax
Callaway County election could lead to another sales tax
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Two propositions on the election ballot Tuesday could increase sales taxes in Callaway County. If passed,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 04 2019 Nov 4, 2019 Monday, November 04, 2019 4:56:00 PM CST November 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
6pm 49°
7pm 46°
8pm 44°
9pm 43°