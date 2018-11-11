Home Invasion Homicide

Michael Williams pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in the death of Fernando Olivares last January. Olivares was a city trash collector. He died a week after being robbed and beaten in his Columbia home. Authorities say Olivares told coworkers he inherited $30,000 and kept the money in his home. Williams is likely to get consecutive prison terms of 15 years and 10 years under a plea agreement. Two other defendants have made similar plea agreements, and a 40-year-old man stands trial in March on a second-degree murder charge.