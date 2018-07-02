Home Invasion Robbery Suspect Still at Large

COLUMBIA- A man invaded a home on Hamilton Way Sunday morning armed and demanding marijuana and money.

At about 10:59 a.m., Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to Hamilton Way in response to a home-invasion robbery. The victims told police that a white male entered the residence, displayed a handgun and demanded marijuana and money.

The suspect left without getting any property and no one was injured, but the suspect was not apprehended.

The victims told police the suspect is a white male in his 20s, about 6 foot to 6-foot-3-inches, and over 200 pounds. He was described as wearing a tan MU ball cap, blue track jacket, shorts, Nike tennis shoes, and carrying a backpack.

He was reported to have left on foot in a southwestern direction from the scene.

The next door neighbors to the northeast of the intruded home say police did not alert them of the incident.

"I saw that there was police outside around the house and I started asking around after they left. Our neighbors kind of told us what happened. I wish we could have heard from the police to be honest with you, but we learned about an hour and a half after it happened," said neighbor Sam Robinson.

"It does make me nervous to be living in the area to be honest with you. I just didn't think anything like that could happen so close to the school," Robinson added.