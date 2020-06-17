Home invasion suspect released from jail day before crime, court records say

BOONE COUNTY — Fabian Goldman, who was arrested on charges of burglary and murder last week, was released from jail the day before a June 10 home invasion that left one man dead.

Columbia police responded to a home invasion in the 6000 block of Bentpath Drive on the night of June 10, according to previous KOMU reporting. Goldman was charged with second-degree murder after another home invasion suspect was shot and killed by the home owner, according to online court records.

Court records show that this is not the first time Goldman has been charged with a crime. Goldman was charged with first-degree robbery Dec. 15, 2016 after police say he forcibly stole a bank card from a man in Douglass Park.

Goldman pleaded guilty to the robbery in March, 2017. On June 9 of this year, Goldman had his probation revoked and then reinstated after he violated the terms of his parole, according to online court records.

He was released from the Boone County Jail on June 9, the day before the fatal home invasion.

Goldman is currently being held in the Boone County Jail without bond.