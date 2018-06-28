Home Prices Rise Slightly in St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Home prices in the St. Louis area are apparently on the rise again after several months of decline.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that data from Clear Capital shows that home prices in St. Louis rose less than one-tenth of a percent between February and May - but they did rise. The bad news is that prices are still down 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

Other sources also indicate that home prices in St. Louis may have bottomed out.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency says home prices in the St. Louis area rose 1 percent in the first three months of 2012. The data firm CoreLogic found metro St. Louis prices in April up 1.5 percent over last year, excluding distress sales.