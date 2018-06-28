Home Run Against Hunger donations to be announced

ST. LOUIS — After a month of food donations, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance will announce the total weight of its donations Sunday.

The statewide grand total of donations for the Home Run Against Hunger food drive will be announced just before the Cardinals game at 1:30 p.m.

The announcement is taking place in the Ballpark Village parking lot just outside of Busch Stadium.

People could drop off donations at Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance offices throughout the month of April.

Food pantry officials said the best items to donate are canned tuna and chicken, boxed or bagged pasta, canned soup and chili, boxed crackers, peanut butter, snack bars, fruit snacks and instant mashed potatoes.

The donations will go to over 1,500 Feeding Missouri agencies located in Missouri communities.