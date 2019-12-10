Home-School Football Squad Debuts in St. Louis Co.

ST. LOUIS - The upcoming fall high school football season will include a St. Louis County home-school squad.

The 14-member Central Panthers practice at Rockport Baptist Church in Arnold and compete on the junior varsity level in their first season. They're led by a pastor-coach who was a 51-year-old backup middle linebacker at Westminster College in Fulton while earning his master's degree in theology.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the new Mid-East Missouri Homeschool Football Association hopes to add to at least two more teams with players from O'Fallon, Wentzville and St. Charles to the north, and Jackson and Cape Girardeau in the south, as well as a Central varsity team next year.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association voted in 2012 to allow its members to play home-school teams.