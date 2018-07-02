Home school group from southwest Missouri closes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — After more than 20 years of providing resources and activities for home schooling, a southwest Missouri group is closing its doors.

The Southwest Home Education Ministry says it is closing because of changes in the home school movement.

The Springfield News-Leader reports families are buying curriculum online and using social media for teaching tips. And the number of extracurricular activities, athletic teams and academic cooperatives for home-schooled students has grown significantly since the group opened in the 1990s.

At one point, the organization's newsletter went to 4,500 families — representing an estimated 15,000 children — in southwest Missouri. Up to 1,500 or more to attend the regional conventions.

The group's organizers said attendance