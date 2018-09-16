Homecoming House Decorations, Spirit Rally and Concert

COLUMBIA - A traditional house decorations event kicks off the 101th Homecoming weekend celebration at 6 p.m. Friday on the MU campus.

Alumni are back in town. Families bring children to see the decorations and watch the skits. Performers interact with children. The homecoming celebration turns the campus into a family-friendly and festive destination.

Fraternity and sorority house in Greektown spend weeks handcrafting the decorations. Greek communities put on skits that go along with their house decorations. Multiple skits take place at the same time at different locations throughout Greektown.

A spirit rally starts at 9:30 p.m. People will gather in front of the MU Student Center where there is a free concert performed by Imagine Dragons, an MTV Video Music Award nominee. This is the first year that MU is hosting an open door concert for homecoming.

<iframe align="center" src="http://www.flickr.com/slideShow/index.gne?set_id=72157631861009170" width="500" height="500" frameBorder="0" scrolling="no"></iframe><br /><center><small>Created with <a href="http://www.flickrslideshow.com">flickr slideshow</a>.</small></center>