Homecoming Spirit Alive in Columbia

Greek house displays will be up and ready for viewing Friday night. Students have prepared the decorations for for two months, hoping the displays will be perfect.

Friday night, the campus will be transformed into a cartoon wonderland. Each set of decorations has a different cartoon theme. Members of the greek houses spent the day making sure all the last minute details are together. Friday night's reveal will be the first time they will see the final product and they are feeling the pressure.

"This is thousands upon thousands of man hours and especially here at the last minute it takes so much to just get it all up and put it all together because right now it's just pieces of a puzzle, we've gotta fix it all and put it all together and make it look good for tonight," explained MU student Bryan Prosperi.

The public is welcome to tour the campus Friday night, starting at 6:00. It should be a good time for kids to watch a live performances at each house.