Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City

The picture shows a World War I poster from Truman State University’s E.M. Violette Museum Collection. Courtesy of Missouri's Secretary of State Office.

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will host a program featuring a selection of World War I posters.

The Join, Save, Buy: U.S. World War I Posters on the Home Front showcases posters that have never been exhibited to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Great War, according to a press release from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office.

The posters come from Truman State University's E.M. Violette Musuem Collection and the public is encouraged to come and explore a taste of history.

For more information on this and other programming at the Archives, contact Tracy Wegman, (573) 526-5296 or tracy.wegman@sos.mo.gov.

This post has been edited to include the correct date -- Thursday, July 12.