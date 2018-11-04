Homeland Security Still Has Room to Improve

The leader of homeland security efforts, Paul Fennewald, updated a legislative panel on Thursday about preparations for crises ranging from terror attacks to earthquakes to disease outbreaks. For example, the state is using federal grants to buy equipment so law officers in one part of the state can communicate with those elsewhere in an emergency. Lawmakers said they want to be sure schools and hospitals know what to do in a crisis.

Fennewald says Missouri's made some safety improvements, but there are still many things to do.

"I always like to look at is the glass half empty or half full?" Fennewald said. "I would like to think that we are half-prepared as opposed to be half unprepared. I think we can never say we are fully prepared, but we're certainly working in that direction from being half prepared."