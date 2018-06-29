Homeless Man Accused of Robbing Man Who Helped Him

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A man who told police he's homeless is accused of robbing someone who tried to help him, then fleeing in a stolen car.

St. Charles County prosecutors have charged 25-year-old Joshua Frillman with robbery and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Police say that after injuring his hand Saturday, Frillman went to a coin laundry business and got a ride to a hospital from a 53-year-old stranger from Warrenton. Investigators say Frillman later robbed the man at knifepoint of $80 and his cellphone before running away.

Two days later, Frillman allegedly took his former girlfriend's car and was arrested the next day in Phelps County after he drove off the road.

Online court records don't show whether Frillman has an attorney.