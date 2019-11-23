Homeless man charged in St. Joseph man's beating death
ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A 48-year-old homeless man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the beating death of another man in St. Joseph.
Hank William Cooper was charged Tuesday in the Saturday night death of 36-year-old Robert Martinez.
The St. Joseph News-Press reported court records indicate Martinez was beaten with fists and hit in the head with a wooden pole. Officers found him unconscious on a city street.
He died Sunday from blunt force trauma to the head.
It was not immediately clear if Cooper has an attorney.
