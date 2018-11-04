Homeless Man Charged with Hotel Murder

BRIDGETON, Mo. (AP) -- A 35-year-old homeless man faces charges in the killing of a St. Louis County motel worker. Henry Carmical is being held on 250-thousand dollars bond in the beating death of 55-year-old Martin Taveggia. Taveggia was a clerk at the Economy Inn and Suites in Bridgeton. He was found dead in a vacant guest room about 10:15 Monday night. Police declined to reveal a motive but say it was not a random killing or a robbery.