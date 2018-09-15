Homeless Need More Help in Cold

St. Francis House and Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen make up the St. Francis community which receives no state or federal money. Instead, the community relies on private donations.

"We don't publicly fundraise like other organizations might because we want to also know our donors personally," Jacobs explained. "So, we hope that if people will donate they'll come visit us and see what we do."

However, finding enough funds is difficult because of higher gas prices and an addition to the house.

"We were having a hard time earlier trying to pay our mortgage and our bills because it's all private donations," said Jacobs, "and people have stepped up to help us and continue to do so each day."