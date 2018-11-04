Homeless Shelter Controversy

At least one neighbor is open to the idea of a shelter. Richard Sullivan lives two doors down from the church where he preaches, but also next door to a future shelter for homeless teens.

"I think it is a very good idea. I think we should always be open to help in all areas, and I think we have an opportunity to help them," explained Sullivan. He heard about the proposed shelter being built by Central Missouri Community Action.

The organization met community opposition when its plans called for six units, which also would've required re-zoning the property. So it changed the proposal from six units to five.

"With our planning process and being so early in the design process, that it would be easy to switch from six units to five units," explained Dianna Moore from the Central Missouri Community Action.

Within two years, Richard Sullivan can expect to have construction equipment within 10 feet of his house.

Neighbors also voiced opposition to the shelter because it's across the street from Hickman High School.

"It can just turn into a big youth hangout center, I think. And that's what I'm against."

"If we have individuals that would like to go back to school, and they have been members of the Hickman School District in the past, it would be very convenient."

Construction will begin on the shelter in two years.