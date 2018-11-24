Homeless shelter encourages families to seek shelter from cold

COLUMBIA - As temperatures decrease during the winter months, homeless shelters encourage families to seek shelter in order to avoid negative health effects.

Youth specialist, Katelyn Sanders, works for the Rainbow House and said this is the busiest time of year for the facility. Sanders said this is one of the hardest times to see homeless youth because of the overflow of children they see when it's cold.

"We're definitely at full capacity come winter. Right now we have nine kids in the shelter, and we can house ten," Sanders said.

When temperatures fall it is common to see a shortage of space at homeless shelters for families.

"Sometimes it's just a matter of you don't have the space, and you have to say no, and that's hard. That's when you hopefully can send them to another resource," Sanders said.

Sanders said donations go a long way for shelters especially during the winter months, and the best way citizens can help the homeless is to donate money, coats, hats, gloves and scarves.