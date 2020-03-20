Homeless shelters making adjustments amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA - People in the Columbia homeless population are voicing concern about how growing cases of COVID-19 within the state could affect their daily lives, including worry that they will have no place to go and no access to food.

Billie Jo Hill, a Columbia woman who is homeless, said she is concerned that they will be affected significantly during this time because resources may slowly be pulled away from them.

"The homeless are the first impacted," Hill said. "We're worried about the homeless not having any warning of what services are going to be canceled."

A representative from the Salvation Army said changes are being made and precautionary measure are being taken, but people should not be concerned about access to food.

Major Nancy Holloway, the Central Missouri Area Coordinator for the Salavation Army, said its locations in Jefferson City and Columbia are no longer doing community meals, but each spot still has a backup.

"We're having prepackaged meals that individuals can stop and pickup from the community," Holloway said.

She said the Salvation Army made this change in order to try and keep shelter residents safe. Holloway also said they want to make sure their volunteers are kept safe.

"We are not having our volunteers come in, because most of them are older," she said. "They're preparing the meals and bringing them to us, and the residents are serving them at our shelters."

Hill said her biggest concern was that resources for the homeless would be the first to go, but Holloway said people have actually taken an initiative to help the homeless during this time.

"Individuals are calling, saying what can we do to help you," Holloway said.

She said one thing shelters need help with is finding ways to keep children in the shelters entertained and busy while they are not in school.

Holloway said the shelters are doing everything they can to make sure residents stay healthy.

"This is where individuals live," she said. "We treat this just as their home, and we're respectful of that. We're basically doing the same precautions people are being asked to do at home. Doing a lot of hand-washing and sanitizing."

Holloway said both locations are currently full, but they are working with people to find viable and safe options to housing.