Homeless told to leave several homeless camps in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Advocates for the homeless say Springfield police have told people they have 48 hours to leave homeless camps in the city.

The city gave notice Thursday to people in at least three camps. Those who don't leave within 48 hours will face trespassing or public camping charges.

The Springfield News-Leader reports it's unclear how many homeless will be displaced.

Devery Mills, founder of Hearts for the Homeless, estimated as many as 100 people will have to leave. Advocates for the homeless followed police Thursday to offer food, water and information about services for the homeless.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said when tents were found, police posted signs telling occupants it was time to relocate and providing a phone number for a nonprofit that helps people find housing.