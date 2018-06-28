Homeless Told to Take Down Camp in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - About two dozen homeless people who were camping in downtown Springfield are taking down the camp after a deal was reached with the city.

The Rev. Larry Rice began allowing camping in a parking lot of his New Life Evangelistic Center more than a week ago. The city had gone to court to evict the campers and a hearing was scheduled for Friday morning.

But Rice told the campers a deal had been reached with the city before the hearing and they had to remove their campground. He declined to release details of the deal.

After being told they had to leave, the homeless marched to the Greene County courthouse, then returned to the center and began moving their belongings.