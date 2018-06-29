Homeless Youth in Columbia Will Have New Transitional House

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Community Action and the Rainbow House broke ground Wednesday on the construction of a new transitional housing apartment complex.

Witnessing the groundbreaking was Philip Leak, an 18-year-old, previously homeless teen. After getting kicked out of his house in the dead of winter in 2010, Leak spent two weeks sleeping in a nook under the stairs at Hickman High School. A secretary at the school spotted him there and took him into her home. Five months later, Leak became a resident at the Sol House, the transitional housing for homeless teens that Rainbow House opened in 2007.

Since then, Leak has gotten a job and is set to graduate early from high school in December. He said, "I hope this house will do what the Sol House did for me."

The new complex, across the street from Hickman High School at 1004 North 7th Street, will house 10 homeless students, two more than the previous one. It is expected to open next fall.