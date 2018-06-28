Homeowner Cleans Up His Act

The house sits at 1307 London Drive, and has quite a rocky past. During the last four years, the house has undergone a few changes. Pictures taken a few years back reveal heaps of junk and mounds of dirt and rocks cluttering the yard.

Realtor and neighbor Nancy Holliday watches from the sidelines.

"You just never know what you are going to see over there," said Holliday. "What he does affects all of us. For a while there, we were a big tourist attraction in Columbia. People would come just to see his house."

Holiday thinks that the rough shape of owner Bob Peterson's yard has affected home values in the area.

"I could see that houses next to him, that went on the market would sell for probably $10,000 less than they normally would have."

Nuisance notices to Peterson have been frequent but ineffective.

"Our ordinances are pretty specific about what defines a nuisance," said Gerald Worley, Environmental Health Manager. "They weren't things we could easily deal with under our ordinances."

However, within the last month, organizations, friends, and family have come by to help Peterson with his yard.

Many neighbors have said that they now have no problem with Peterson's yard. It has improved-- the yard now has mulch instead of grass.

"This is the master scheme of his landscaping, is no maintenance," said Holliday.

As long as the yard is maintainable for Peterson, his neighbors don't mind, and neither does the city.

"We have dealt with this gentlemen on numerous occasions, so we would probably not like to spend any more time over there, but just do what we have to do," said Worley.

Holliday has her fingers crossed.

"It's never looked this good, so I'm hoping he's finally got the message that he needs to look better if he wants to live in a subdivision," she said.

If you have problems with your neighbors, you should contact Columbia's Environmental Health Department at (573) 874-7339.