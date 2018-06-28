Homeowner shoots, kills 2 armed intruders in his garage

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 73-year-old man shot and killed two armed intruders who confronted him in his garage and tried to steal his pickup truck.

Police Capt. Mary Warnecke says the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis.

She said the homeowner had a firearm with him when the men demanded his truck. The suspects, who were in their late teens or early 20s, were declared dead at the scene.

The homeowner was not injured.

Warnecke says a preliminary investigation indicates the shootings were justified.