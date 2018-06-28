Homeowner who killed intruders says he is 'devastated'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 73-year-old St. Louis homeowner who fatally shot two armed intruders says the shooting left him "devastated."

The man's name has not been released. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he wishes it never happened.

Police say the man was working in his closed garage Tuesday when two men armed with pistols came in through a door and demanded his pickup truck, which was parked outside. The man pulled a pistol from his pocket and killed both intruders.

Police Capt. Mary Warnecke says it appears the homeowner acted in self-defense.