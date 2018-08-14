Homeowners gather to see innovative home building ideas

COLUMBIA - Homeowners had the opportunity on Friday and Saturday to find out new and innovative ways to re-build their home.

The Home Builders Association of Columbia hosted the 56th annual Mid-Missouri Home Show at the the Parkade Plaza on Business Loop 70.

The show had over 60 interactive exhibitions of the latest trends and technologies for homes.

This year, a water company, Culligan brought a new way to get fresh water without drilling another hole into a sink or installing a different faucet.

Director of Sales, Randy Oswald said, "With just a touch of the button, it gives you fresh clean water right out of the tap."

This year's attendee, John Dye said he's been coming to the event since 1965.

"Amazing stuff. And you know, the technology is increasing so much in home building."

Dye said this is probably the smallest turnout he's seen compared to all the years he's been at the event.

The show featured specialists ranging from landscaping to new home construction.

The association is an affiliate to the National Association of Home Builders, which inlcudes over 100,000 members.