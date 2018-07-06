Homers by Betemit, Gordon Lift Royals Over Giants

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Wilson Betemit hit a three-run homer, Alex Gordon added a two-run shot and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Sunday.

Betemit homered in the fourth off Jonathan Sanchez, who gave up five runs on six hits and a walk in 5 1-3 innings. Gordon's fifth home run came in the eighth off Ramon Ramirez after Kila Ka'aihue walked.

Melky Cabrera doubled twice to raise his Cactus League average to .474. Royals left-hander Jeff Francis picked up the win, allowing one run and six hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked none.

Giants minor league outfielder Juan Perez hit a two-run homer off Nate Adcock in the seventh.