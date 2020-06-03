Homes damaged by gunfire in northeast Columbia

COLUMBIA - Gunfire damaged several homes in northeast Columbia early Tuesday, though no injuries have been reported.

Police responded to the shots fired call at around 2 a.m. on Moniteau Court. Officers found shell casings and damage to homes, but said no suspect information is available.

Columbia Police are asking for your help. Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.