Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees

19 hours 20 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of homes have flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least a dozen levees following heavy rain and snowmelt in the region, authorities said Monday while warning that the flooding was expected to linger.

Many homes in a mostly rural area of Missouri's Holt County were inundated with 6 to 7 feet (1.8 to 2.1 meters) of water from the swollen Missouri River, said the county's emergency management director, Tom Bullock. He said his own home was now on an island surrounded by floodwater.

One couple was rescued in a helicopter after water from three breached levees swept across 40,000 acres, he said. Another nine breaches have been confirmed in Nebraska and Iowa counties south of the Platte River, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"The levees are busted and we aren't even into the wet season when the rivers run high," Bullock said, noting that local farmers are only a month away from planting corn and soybeans. "The water isn't going to be gone, and the levees aren't going to be fixed this year."

In nearby Atchison County, about 130 people were urged to leave their homes as water levels rose and strained levees, three of which had already been overtopped by water. Missouri State Highway Patrol crews were on standby to rescue anyone who insisted on staying despite the danger.

"The next four to five days are going to be pretty rough," said Rhonda Wiley, Atchison County's emergency management and 911 director.

The Missouri River has already crested upstream of Omaha, Nebraska, though hundreds of people remained out of their homes.

In southwest Iowa, the Missouri River reached a level in Fremont County that was 2 feet (0.6 meter) above a record set in 2011. Evacuations have been ordered in the small towns of Bartlett and Thurman.

"This wasn't a gradual rise," Mike Crecelius, Fremont County emergency management director, said Sunday. "It's flowing fast and it's open country — there's nothing there to slow it down."

The National Weather Service said the river was expected to crest Thursday in St. Joseph, Missouri, at its third highest level on record. Military C-130 planes were evacuated last week from nearby Rosecrans Air National Guard base.

The flooding started after a massive late-winter storm hit the Midwest last week. At least two deaths were blamed on flooding, and two other men have been missing for days.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports about 100 flood-related road closures, including a stretch of Interstate 29.

Jud Kneuvean, the emergency manger with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers' Kansas City district, blamed a combination of higher temperature, rainfall and snowmelt "converging all at the same time."

No significant flooding was expected east of Kansas City, though Kneuvean said the Corps was watching weather forecasts closely.

"When you have a high river and have any forecast of rain on it, it can change the scenario very quickly," Kneuvean said.

___

Associated Press reporter Jim Salter contributed to this report from St. Louis.

More News

Grid
List

Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
Community helps restaurant owners rebuild after fire
SUNRISE BEACH - Community members are helping the Branding Iron Restaurant and Saloon owners rebuild after a fire destroyed their... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:27:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
TARGET 8: Following the money in the Columbia mayoral race
COLUMBIA – Incumbent Mayor Brian Treece and his opponent Chris Kelly have been squaring off over money in advance of... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:34:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in Target 8

City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
City Council finalizes approval to relocate Route H
COLUMBIA - The City Council authorized construction to relocate a portion of Route H to allow for the extension of... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:04:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Priest placed on leave due to allegations of "violations with minors"
Priest placed on leave due to allegations of "violations with minors"
JEFFERSON CITY - A priest at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jefferson City has been removed after accusations that... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 4:58:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Nebraska flooding makes its way to Missouri
Nebraska flooding makes its way to Missouri
GLASGOW - Flooding has begun in the Missouri River from runoff of water in neighboring states. The midwest snow... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients
Moberly man facing charges for allegedly defrauding Central Pantry clients
COLUMBIA - Court documents allege Kyle McClain of Moberly fraudulently sold insurance plans to clients of the Central Pantry under... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community
Pettis County Sheriff: Travis Davis is a danger to the community
PETTIS CO. - The Pettis County Sheriff's Department is saying escaped fugitive Travis Davis is back in mid-Missouri. Pettis... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 12:28:00 PM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Trials delayed for two Carl DeBrodie caretakers, family reacts
Trials delayed for two Carl DeBrodie caretakers, family reacts
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Carl DeBrodie's family continues to call for justice two years after their loved one's death. On... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 11:51:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
Violent 24 hours in St. Louis: 10 shot, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating several shooting scenes after an unusually violent day, even for... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 10:40:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
Homes flood as Missouri River overtops, breeches levees
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of homes have flooded in several Midwestern states after rivers breached at least... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 9:13:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
Centralia softball team wins big off the field with brain power
CENTRALIA - The Lady Panthers Softball Team slid into success at the end of the season with some off-field accolades.... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 8:45:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Sports

Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
Missouri lawmakers on spring break, many issues still unresolved
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri state capitol is going to be a lot quieter this week with lawmakers' spring break... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 6:24:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in Top Stories

Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
Boone County officials seeking input on bicentennial mural
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County will soon turn 200 years old, and county commissioners are working on a way to... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 Monday, March 18, 2019 5:16:00 AM CDT March 18, 2019 in News

Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
Teenager killed in house fire in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - A 13-year-old girl died in a house fire Sunday in Maries County, according to a Facebook post... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
Columbia Improvement District offers grants for oil storage downtown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Improvement District is offering a grant incentive to downtown restaurants that would eliminate messy grease bins... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose
COLUMBIA - Yoga Gives-CoMo held its monthly charity yoga event Sunday afternoon in collaboration with Logboat Brewing Co. This... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 4:03:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Family reflects on loss of childhood home in Audrain Co. fire
Family reflects on loss of childhood home in Audrain Co. fire
AUDRAIN COUNTY - A family is forced to move on after a fire destroyed their home of 32 years Saturday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News

Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
Man stabbed to death in Kansas City hotel
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel. The Kansas... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 17 2019 Mar 17, 2019 Sunday, March 17, 2019 1:59:00 PM CDT March 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
5am 36°
6am 37°
7am 37°
8am 38°