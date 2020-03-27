Homeschooling with limited internet during extended school closures

COLUMBIA - Parents are beginning to homeschool and look for alternative child care during extended school closures, but some may be running into problems.

Margie Vandeven, a commissioner for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said they are aware of issues that are arising, and said assisting people on the front lines is one of their focuses right now.

“There are numerous consequences with extended school closures, including the need for children of health care professionals and first responders,” she said.

But that is not the only issue. Parents at home in rural Missouri may be struggling to keep kids from falling behind due to slow internet access

Vandeven said this gap for technology can be difficult to overcome.

“In closing, I will recognize in no doubt this situation challenges the departments main mission of ensuring all Missouri children have equitable access to opportunity," she said. "Specifically in regards to technology and internet access.”

Vandeven said the department is working closely with local schools to identify where these gaps are.

Parents looking for resources on homeschooling can turn to social media.

One group on Facebook, QuaranTeach 2020, has parents and teachers sharing their tips. Packets for students at Columbia Public Schools can be found here, and teachers and parents have also started daily YouTube Videos for kids of all ages.