Hometown Opponent Emerges to Challenge Hartzler

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Freshman Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler could face a challenger from her Missouri hometown as she seeks a second term from the redrawn 4th U.S. House district.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Cass County prosecutor Teresa Hensley of Harrisonville is forming a campaign committee to seek the Democratic nomination. Hensley spent 14 years in private practice before becoming prosecutor in 2005.



Hartzler, a Republican, defeated longtime Democratic incumbent Ike Skelton in the 2010 general election.



The 4th Congressional District lost Cole, Ray, Lafayette and Saline counties but picked up the counties of Boone, Cooper, Howard, Randolph and most of Audrain in last year's redistricting. But the new congressional map still faces several legal challenges.



No other Democrats have emerged so far as potential challengers to Hartzler.